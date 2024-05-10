Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Trading Up 2.5%

Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 41 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.52). Approximately 14,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 10,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.50).

Mind Gym Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £41.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -455.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 39.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Mind Gym Company Profile

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioural science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company provides various solutions for performance management; leadership development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; onboarding; personal effectiveness; respect; customer services; change; and ethics.

