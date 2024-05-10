Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 108,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,545,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The stock has a market cap of $6.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Momentus stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 492,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 5.94% of Momentus at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

