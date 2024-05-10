Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPLX. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Mplx by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 363,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Mplx during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in Mplx by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. Mplx has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average is $38.33.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

