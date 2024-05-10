MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5,345.0% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM opened at $92.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.17. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.98 and a 52-week high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.55 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. StockNews.com cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

