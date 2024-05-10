M&T Bank Corp Acquires 284 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,235 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of eBay by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,545 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $627,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

