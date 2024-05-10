M&T Bank Corp Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 632,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,207,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 698,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,477,000 after buying an additional 128,388 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,006,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GLPI. StockNews.com downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.70. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $51.31.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,825. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

