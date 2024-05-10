M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 9.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $57.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.94. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 131.56%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.18.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

