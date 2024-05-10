M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,633 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.10% of LegalZoom.com worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 116.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth $56,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in LegalZoom.com by 686.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LegalZoom.com

In related news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 16,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $175,943.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,226.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $124,614.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 498,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,565,495.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole Miller sold 16,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $175,943.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,226.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,555 shares of company stock valued at $664,688. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

LZ stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 118.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.24.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $158.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.25 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 15.79%. On average, research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LZ shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LZ

LegalZoom.com Profile

(Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.