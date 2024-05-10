M&T Bank Corp Invests $2.11 Million in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.12% of iShares Global Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $43.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

