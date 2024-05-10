M&T Bank Corp Reduces Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,759,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,070,000 after purchasing an additional 452,798 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Agree Realty by 2,442.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 467,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,828,000 after purchasing an additional 449,167 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 442,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,470,000 after purchasing an additional 336,089 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,158,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,239,000 after buying an additional 216,494 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 394.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 248,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after buying an additional 198,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.00 per share, with a total value of $1,164,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 392,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,375,293. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 16,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $888,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 135,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,952.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.00 per share, with a total value of $1,164,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 392,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,375,293. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 42,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,572 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Trading Up 2.0 %

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $59.53 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ADC. JMP Securities upgraded Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADC

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.