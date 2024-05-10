Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX) Stock Price Up 15%

Nano Magic Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 15% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 165,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,433% from the average daily volume of 6,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Nano Magic Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 36.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter. Nano Magic had a negative net margin of 102.66% and a negative return on equity of 252.35%.

Nano Magic Company Profile

Nano Magic Inc develops, commercializes, and markets consumer and industrial products using nanotechnology in the United States and Canada. The company offers liquid and towelette formulations for cleaning and protecting clear surfaces, such as electronic touchscreens, windshields, windows, mirrors, shower doors, eyeglasses, and sunglass lenses; liquid formulation packaged for retail and industrial sale for cleaning surfaces; and anti-fogging liquid and towelette formulations for safety glasses and sporting googles, as well as protective eye wear, including face shields.

