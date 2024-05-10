Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 19,396 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 185.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,396 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter worth about $2,363,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 9.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Insulet by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.33.

Insulet stock opened at $177.53 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $331.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.26 million. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. Insulet’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

