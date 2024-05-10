Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 9,190 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Henry Schein worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Henry Schein by 22.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 14.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $73.44 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day moving average is $72.35. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Henry Schein

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.