Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires New Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 669,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of AGNC Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 136.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 71.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in AGNC Investment by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,078,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in AGNC Investment by 20.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 19,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in AGNC Investment by 48.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 248,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 81,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jonestrading lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

In related news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AGNC Investment news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

