Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,817 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.12% of Matador Resources worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 82.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 3.33. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $42.15 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.26.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

