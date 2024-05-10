Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,709 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,081 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.31% of Archrock worth $7,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AROC. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 696.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 676,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after buying an additional 591,309 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,714,556 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,803,000 after purchasing an additional 527,315 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Archrock by 110.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,477 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after buying an additional 509,862 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Archrock by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 12,552,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $158,161,000 after acquiring an additional 327,411 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,111,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AROC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archrock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $20.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.71.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.51 million. Archrock had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 79.52%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

