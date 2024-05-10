Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 4,355 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of CarMax worth $7,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $761,000.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $71.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.23. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.42.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

