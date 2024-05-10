Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 53,229 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 154.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,229 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.10% of Acadia Healthcare worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $24,157,000. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 290.5% during the third quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 331,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,990,000 after purchasing an additional 246,322 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,148,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,327,000 after purchasing an additional 238,114 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 368,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,901,000 after buying an additional 195,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,058,000.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

ACHC stock opened at $70.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.27. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -503.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,258.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Acadia Healthcare

About Acadia Healthcare

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.