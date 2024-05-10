Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,896 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of ITT worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ITT alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,581,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $742,319,000 after buying an additional 144,394 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in ITT by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,732,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $169,581,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,354,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 46.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 614,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,130,000 after acquiring an additional 195,111 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 7.2% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 602,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,985,000 after acquiring an additional 40,612 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

ITT Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ITT opened at $137.85 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.82 and a 12 month high of $138.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

ITT Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.