Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.14% of Ryder System worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John S. Sensing sold 11,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.12, for a total transaction of $1,503,350.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $181,255.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,552.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 11,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.12, for a total value of $1,503,350.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,131 shares of company stock valued at $4,377,219. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE:R opened at $127.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.60 and a 1 year high of $127.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.23. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

