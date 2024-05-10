Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 49,588 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,588 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $7,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace
In other news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $346,962.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,649.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,114,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,614,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $346,962.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,649.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,278,591 shares of company stock valued at $750,893,396. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace Stock Performance
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.64 million. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on DT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
