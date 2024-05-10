Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 645 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 15.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,057,000 after acquiring an additional 65,808 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $36,237,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 21.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 551,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 96,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $31.14 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

