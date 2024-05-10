Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases Shares of 123,671 Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 123,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Red Rock Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,856,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,135,000 after purchasing an additional 962,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,249,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,839 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,827,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,921,000 after acquiring an additional 91,798 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 6.0% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,959,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,347,000 after acquiring an additional 111,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $40,331,000. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $434,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RRR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.08. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $63.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.49 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 114.32% and a net margin of 10.21%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 34.72%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

