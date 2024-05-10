Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,525 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 305.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP opened at $152.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.90. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $118.21 and a 1 year high of $168.82.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

