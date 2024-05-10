Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 5,459 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,459 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of nVent Electric worth $7,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $82.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.65. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $40.22 and a 52-week high of $82.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $738,004.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,228.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $254,067.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

