Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 83,285 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,285 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.13% of International Game Technology worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 770.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IGT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

