Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,121 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of UDR worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in UDR by 3,730.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 36,376 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,830,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,087,000 after purchasing an additional 809,273 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in UDR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,108,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,878,000 after purchasing an additional 403,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in UDR during the third quarter worth about $1,088,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR opened at $39.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $44.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 123.19%.

UDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank lowered UDR from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

