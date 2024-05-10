Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.88.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NBIX

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,114 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $148,117.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,279.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $148,117.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,279.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 172,462 shares of company stock worth $23,782,885 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $139.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 0.28. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $148.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.58.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.