New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $515,000 Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 98.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2,950.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 9.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 124,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,740,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $246.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.15. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.78 and a 12-month high of $252.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $232,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,849,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $232,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,849,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total value of $1,807,023.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,826 shares of company stock worth $2,502,133 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

