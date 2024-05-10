New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,281,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,920,000 after buying an additional 4,245,039 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,494,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,622 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coty by 2,947.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 964,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after buying an additional 932,431 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Coty in the third quarter worth about $10,077,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Coty by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,300,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,238,000 after acquiring an additional 614,034 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COTY shares. TheStreet upgraded Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Coty Price Performance

Shares of Coty stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $13.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coty

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

