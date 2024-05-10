New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,847 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OFG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,205,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 196,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 95,282 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 9.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,981,000 after acquiring an additional 51,391 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 28.1% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 178,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 39,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 188,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 20,074 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $762,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,305 shares of company stock worth $2,255,071. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

OFG stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.08.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $213.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

