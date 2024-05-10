New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 420.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 129,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 104,675 shares in the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 148,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,356,000 after buying an additional 2,079,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 380,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

