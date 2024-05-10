New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 171 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 49.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth $98,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at $157,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BECN. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.64.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BECN stock opened at $93.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.85. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.88 and a fifty-two week high of $103.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -148.22 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.53.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.