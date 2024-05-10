New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 240 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alan H. Schumacher bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,200.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 1.7 %

HCC opened at $65.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average of $59.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.05. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.86.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on HCC

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.