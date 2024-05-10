New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 479 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1,311.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 28.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $40.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.96.

Insider Activity

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $173.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $170,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,179.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $170,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,179.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 24,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $854,295.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,091 shares in the company, valued at $19,241,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VECO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

