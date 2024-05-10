Northland Securities Upgrades ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) to “Outperform”

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $7.50 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADTN

ADTRAN Price Performance

Shares of ADTN opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $424.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.64.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.01). ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $225.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.45 million. Analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADTRAN

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 20,809.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ADTRAN by 91.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.