Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $38.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $47.29.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $433.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.81 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 2.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 19.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth about $1,777,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Articles

