Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Shares Up 0.4%

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. 880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Get Nuvera Communications alerts:

Nuvera Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $49.74 million, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88.

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its fiber network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.