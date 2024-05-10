NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $887.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $874.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $661.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.33, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $280.46 and a 52 week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.05.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

