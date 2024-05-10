Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) PT Lowered to $22.00

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 276.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.59. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The company has a market cap of $903.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 138.15% and a negative return on equity of 321.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 930,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,999.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,591,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,607,335.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 376,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

