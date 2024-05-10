Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Trading Down 0.1%

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47.30 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 47.70 ($0.60). 98,360 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 226,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.75 ($0.60).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 47.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 49.98. The firm has a market cap of £2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 795.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Old Mutual Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 2.04 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Old Mutual’s previous dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Old Mutual’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

