OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 32,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 20,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $6.98 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $128.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers AI Banker App to banks' relationship managers for managing the acquisition of retail customers and their relationships with retail customers; retail banking operation management platform for monitor retail banking business; wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business; customer incentive and management platform, which helps banks to set up their own customer reward portals; and intelligent risk management solutions.

