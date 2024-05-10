Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Orion Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Robbins Farley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,416,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $577,908,000 after purchasing an additional 104,366 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at $336,980,728.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,980,728.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,629 shares of company stock valued at $37,091,240 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

GOOGL opened at $169.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.93 and a twelve month high of $174.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.