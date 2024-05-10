OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for OUTFRONT Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for OUTFRONT Media’s FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

NYSE OUT opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. OUTFRONT Media has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 1,369.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 105.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter.

About OUTFRONT Media

(Get Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Further Reading

