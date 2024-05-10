Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $28.35.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $4,683,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 286,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Owens & Minor by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $1,055,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

