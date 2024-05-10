Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT Lowered to $38.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PCRX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $181.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.60 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $31,628.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 5.6% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

