Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MHI. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 20.2% in the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter.

MHI opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $8.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $272,668.62. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,400,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,369,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 40,965 shares of company stock valued at $363,472.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

