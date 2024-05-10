Piper Sandler Raises Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target to $126.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $117.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of MASI opened at $124.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.62. Masimo has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $176.29.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Masimo

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total value of $5,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,859,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Masimo by 93.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter valued at $8,454,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Masimo by 224.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 127,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth $132,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

