Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.70). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PSNY. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

PSNY opened at $1.34 on Thursday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $4.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth $25,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

