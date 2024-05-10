Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NYSE:AMBC)

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ambac Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Ambac Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ambac Financial Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.61. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMBC. StockNews.com raised Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point lifted their price target on Ambac Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $18.33 on Thursday. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25. The company has a market cap of $828.88 million, a P/E ratio of 122.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBC. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

